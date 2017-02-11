Check Out These Adorable Photos Of Singer Dija With Her Husband And Cute Son
Posted February 11, 2017 10:38 am by admin Comments
Mavin star ,Dija attended a birthday party with her hubby and their adorable son.
See the lovely photos below
https://www.instagram.com/aphrodija/
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/dija-shares-family-photos-of-her-her.html
Related posts:
- Singer Di’ja Shares Adorable Photo Of Her Husband And Son Mavins Records Singer, Di’ja just shared these photos of her husband and son, and gushes about how she loves her...
- Singer Chidinma Ekile Pretty In Cornrows (Photos) The singer rocking cornrows, took several photos to share with her fans and yes, she wowed as always. See the...
- Check Out The White Rolls Royce Tanzanian Singer, Diamond Platnumz Bought For Himself The Tanzanian singer took to his IG page to share the photos of his new car, a 2014 Rolls Royce...
- Dija Shows Off Her Son’s Face As She Celebrates Her Birthday Today (Pic) Sierra Leonean Nigeria singer, Hadiza Blell a.k.a Di’ja, shares a simple photo carrying her baby boy in celebration of her...
- See How One-Year-Old Edo Prince’s Birthday Was Celebrated (Adorable Photos) Here are pictures from the superlative birthday party of adorable Nosa Khare who turned a year older a week ago....
- Check out these Super Cute First Photos of Kelly Clarkson’s son Remy Alexander Last week, Kelly Clarkson & her husband, Brandon Blackstock announced the arrival of their baby boy & second child (click here if you missed...
- See AY’s Hilarious Comment On Mercy Johnson And Husband’s Cute Photos https://www.instagram.com/p/BPryuycDvpg/?taken-by=mercyjohnsonokojie Mercy Johnson shared this beautiful photos with her husband as they stepped out, and comedian AY dropped a hilarious...
- Actress Uche Jombo Shares Cute Photos With Husband As He Turns A Year Older Nollywood actress Uche Jumbo’s husband, Kenney Rodriguez, is a year older today and she have shared photos with him. http://thearticleng.blogspot.com.ng/2017/01/uche-jumbo-shares-beautiful-photos-with_10.html...
- Adorable Photo Of Singer Di’ja And Her Dad On Her Wedding Day Seems the singer is now ready to show the world her family, as she have shared first photo with her...
- Adorable Photos Of Funke Akindele’s Husband, JJC Skillz Kids Nigerian musician, JJC Skillz is the father of three kids from three different women. Few days ago his son, Benii...
What do you think?