Check Out These Classy Bridal Squad Photos

Have you ever seen a bride and her squad rocked baseball Caps to a wedding reception before…?

Well it happened over the weekend, at Oluwakemi and Yemi’s wedding ceremony #theFadinas2017… and they might just be the very first to do that.

Their photos are currently going viral alongside their swag-themed pre-wedding photos…

Behold a new trend Ladies/Gents…

Photo Credit: Klala Photography

