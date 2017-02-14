Check Out These Classy Bridal Squad Photos

Posted February 14, 2017 5:38 pm by Comments

Have you ever seen a bride and her squad rocked baseball Caps to a wedding reception before…?

Well it happened over the weekend, at Oluwakemi and Yemi’s wedding ceremony #theFadinas2017… and they might just be the very first to do that.

Their photos are currently going viral alongside their swag-themed pre-wedding photos…

Behold a new trend Ladies/Gents…

Photo Credit: Klala Photography

http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/are-they-most-classy-bridal-squad-you.html?m=1

What do you think?

