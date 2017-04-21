Check Out This Handshake Between Governor Obiano And The US Ambassador
Posted April 21, 2017 8:38 am by admin Comments
So US ambassador to Nigeria visited anambra yesterday but this handshake is what got people talking.
They seemed to have their official handshake and their unofficial handshake
The unofficial handshake
