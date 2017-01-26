Check Out This Nollywood Movie Poster: “MMM Vs Ultimate Cycler”

A fast rising film company named Digiforte Multimedia LTD and Ministainment Int’l Crew (MIC) has released a movie on the controversial money spinning ponzi schemes namely Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox and the Ultimate Cycler.

The film has been released in two parts, season 1 and 2. According to social media comments, the project intended to capture the intrigues of fast money and greed among Nigerians in a period of economic recession.

The poster photo has gone viral on social media amidst rumours that MMM’s number one guider, Chuddy Ugorji has secretly slipped out of Nigeria to the Philippines to enjoy his proceeds from the popular scheme with his beautiful wife.

