Check Out Throwback Wedding Photo Of Ondo Governor Akeredolu & Wife In 1981

April 18, 2017

On 18th April, 1981 a couple Betty and Rotimi walked down the aisles in solemnisation of their holy matrimony and was joined as one.

The journey started in Enugu when Pretty Betty a fresh graduate of University of Nigeria Nsukka, working with Federal department of fisheries met her heartthrob Rotimi who was serving as a youth corper.

Check out the epic wedding photo of Ondo state Governor Akeredolu and his wife Betty

