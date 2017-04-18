Check Out Throwback Wedding Photo Of Ondo Governor Akeredolu & Wife In 1981

On 18th April, 1981 a couple Betty and Rotimi walked down the aisles in solemnisation of their holy matrimony and was joined as one.

The journey started in Enugu when Pretty Betty a fresh graduate of University of Nigeria Nsukka, working with Federal department of fisheries met her heartthrob Rotimi who was serving as a youth corper.

Check out the epic wedding photo of Ondo state Governor Akeredolu and his wife Betty

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/epic-throwback-photo-of-ondo-state.html?m=1