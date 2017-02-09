Check Out What Nigerian Lawmaker, Hon. Tony Nwulu Did At United Nations Assembly

Posted February 9, 2017 7:38 pm by Comments

Hon. Tony Nwulu, a serving member of Federal House of Representative recently shocked the world when the Not Too Young To Run Bill campaign became a subject of deliberations at the supreme floor of United Nations Headquarters, New York. The bill which has passed second reading at the table of Hallowed Green Chambers of the Federal Legislative house of Nigeria was spearheaded by the young lawmaker.

The Imo State Born Lawmaker ?presented and sponsored in the National Assembly a bill seeking to reduce the age qualifications for interested candidates to contest for the positions of president, governor and senate in the country to 30 years. The bill, which also makes provision for independent candidacy into the country’s electoral process, further reduces the age qualifications to contest for the House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly to 25 years. ?The Bill is an alteration of section 65, 106, 131 and 177 of the 1999 constitution which had prescribed qualification stated earlier. The campaign for Not Too Young To Run bill was globally launched few days ago at world leadership youth conference and further endorsed and adopted. The body further reached a decision to turn the bill into a global campaign.

Hon. Tony Nwulu who is representing Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency II Lagos State is also the national coordinator of PDP Youth Advocacy Initiative. He has over the years promoted and still promotes the values of good governance and delivery of democratic dividends to his continuency and Nigerians at large in line with the party’s transformation agenda. Nwulu is a native of Ezuido, Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State and still in his 30s.
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/02/global-applause-tony-nwulu-launches-not_9.html?m=0

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Hon. Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics) Hon. Tony Nwulu casually put some smiles on some faces of people within an akara joint when he decared free...
  2. Nigerian Billionaire, Tony Elumelu Meets With Bill Gates In France (Photos) Nigerian billionaire and Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu pictured with world’s richest man, Bill Gates, at Le Club de...
  3. Nigerian Youth Gifts Tony Elumelu A Pair Of Custom Made Shoes (Pics) Tony Elumelu who is Widely acknowledged as one of Africa’s most influential business leaders and philanthropists was pictured trying out...
  4. United Nations Secretary General Ban ki-moon sends a strong message to Nigerian Government “Things have to start getting better and for things to get better, our voices must be heard. Today’s event is...
  5. The next Bill Gates, Jay-Z could be among Nigerian students – Tony Elumelu Tony Elumelu Tony Elumelu, Chairman Heirs Holdings, UBA Plc and founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has urged Nigerian...
  6. I’ll document Ajegunle’s plight to United Nations – Lawmaker “We are talking about where an average Ajeromi Ifelodun person will be able to access clean water in your house.”...
  7. Photos Of P’square & Tony Elumelu On Stage At Tony Elumelu Foundation Forum The Chairman of UBA group, Tony Elumelu and Pop stars, Peter and Paul Okoye, popularly called, P-Square had memorable moment...
  8. 71st United Nations General Assembly Meeting Successful, Buhari Says As He Leaves For Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari, says the 71st United Nations General Assembly meeting was a successful outing, just as he leaves the...
  9. Nigerian mother of 3 emerges Mrs Tourism United Nations in Jamaica Pictured above is Mrs Ebelechukwu Enemchukwu who won the 2015 Mrs. Nigeria United Nations at in Abuja on May 19th...
  10. Seyi Shay Joins United Nations Campaign To Empower Women Globally | WATCH VIDEO Seyi Shay Joins United Nations Campaign To Empower Women Globally | WATCH VIDEO Seyi Shay stars alongside female artists around...

< YOHAIG home