Chimamanda Adichie Speaks To High School Students In Washington DC (Photos)

As part of the PEN/Faulkner Writers in Schools, acclaimed Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie was at Cardozo Senior High School to speak to the students.

PEN/Faulkner Writers in Schools is a literary arts outreach program that brings free copies of contemporary works of literature into Washington DC schools, and arranges for the authors of those works to visit classrooms and discuss literature and the writing" her Facebook post reads.

