Chinese Living In Nigeria Celebrate Chinese Year Of The Rooster In Abuja (Pics)
Posted January 29, 2017
Chinese community in Nigeria held a carnival-like celebration to mark the beginning of Chinese Year of the Rooster, in Abuja. See more photos below:
