CNN’s Isha Sesay Poses With Rescued 21 Chibok Girls
Posted December 28, 2016 7:38 am by admin Comments
Popular CNN’s news anchor, Isha Sesay shared a selfie photo with the 21 rescued Chibok Girls before the girls head over to meet up their parents for Christmas.
