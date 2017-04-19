Comedian I Go Die Defends AY’s Tboss, Kemen Rape Jokes

Veteran comedian, Francis Agoda aka "I go Die" has come out to defend Ayo Makun (AY) over the accusations from several quarters that he was encouraging rape with his jokes.

The effect of any joke is to evoke laughter which is a practice embraced worldwide.

The idea of comedy is to create humour out of tragedy.Our problem in this country is that we act like saints in the eyes of those who still pretend to be saints,i am not saints and not trying to be,the truth is that the only Saints I know is St. Moritz which you can still get the fake,the joke on BBNaija Housemates by @aycomedian was just to entertain without any form of malice. So I wonder why we go out to make issues out of none issues when we are bedevilled with various challenges that need attention.