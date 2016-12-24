Container Truck Runs Into A Building At Mushin (Photos)
Posted December 24, 2016 4:38 pm by admin Comments
A Container truck ran into a building at Mushin, Luth junction, Ojuwoye B/S.Lagos state rescue unit recovered & towed it off the road. See more photos below
http://www.metronaija.com/2016/12/photos-container-truck-ran-into.html
