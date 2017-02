The actress just shared the photo from the set of a new movie titled ‘MY PAST (ANA MI).

The life of a thespian!

toyin_abraham:

Going bad and bald on this…. MY PAST (ANA MI)a movie by @wumitoriola directed by @adebayotijani #filming #workmode #beastmode

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQSQ2qsAPr-/?hl=en