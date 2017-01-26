Corruption: Buhari Didn’t Clear SGF – Presidency

Posted January 26, 2017 10:38 am by Comments

Corruption: Buhari Didn’t Clear SGF – Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari has not cleared the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir David Lawal, of allegations of corruption made against him by the Senate, a top Presidency official said last night. The source told our correspondent that Buhari’s letter to the Senate rejecting its recommendation to remove and prosecute the SGF is not an indication of the president’s attitude or ultimate decision on the substantive allegations against Lawal.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, clarified that Buhari, in his letter, explained why he could not accede to the request by the Senate based on the circumstances, clearly leaving open the conclusion of the matter by other means.

A committee of the Senate chaired by Senator Shehu Sani (APC, Kaduna) had accused Babachir of misappropriating funds meant for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the northeast. The source stated that Buhari said he could not accede to the recommendation of the Senate on grounds of lack of fair hearing and that the resolution was signed by a minority of the Senate panel and that the panel report itself was an interim report.

According to the source, this does not mean that President Buhari is done with the investigation of the said allegations or that he has condoned such alleged corrupt actions by the SGF.

The source explained: “What this means is that the president wants to be able to handle the matter on his own terms, based purely on proper adherence to extant public service rules and procedures relating to abuse of office by public officers.

“If he is going to discipline his own appointee, he would rather do it properly, not railroaded. No one should be in doubt of the resolve of Mr. President to sustain his long-held reputation for integrity and his zero-level tolerance for corruption. But things must be done properly, and seen to be so. And that is what the president is keen on ensuring.”

http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/corruption-buhari-didn-t-clear-sgf–presidency/182632.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Buhari uses deodorants to fight corruption in Presidency – Shehu Sani The Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in the North-East, Sen. Shehu Sani, has accused President...
  2. Afenifere Blasts Buhari For Clearing SGF, Babachir Lawal Of Corruption The Pan-Yoruba socio-political Organisation, Afenifere, has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari over his handling of the allegations against the Secretary to...
  3. “Those Who Supported My Presidency Will Face Trial If Caught In Corruption” – Buhari PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said he will not hesitate to prosecute party loyalists and those who supported his Presidency bid...
  4. Presidency Responds To PDP Senate Caucus On Fight Against Corruption Nigeria’s Presidency has refuted claims of selective prosecution of alleged corrupt public officials, following allegations credited to the Peoples Democratic...
  5. Senate’s report on SGF lacks principle of fair hearing – Presidency The Presidency on Tuesday said the report of the Senate Ad hoc Committee on Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in the North-East...
  6. President Buhari Seeks Senate Confirmation Of Anyene As Auditor-General President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate to seek legislative confirmation of Anthony Anyene as Auditor General of the...
  7. Forgery: Buhari never said sorry to Senate, says presidency presidency refuted media reports that President Muhammadu Buhari apologised to the Senate for the conduct of an official of the...
  8. Why Buhari’s appointees, APC chieftains are not tried for corruption — Presidency The presidency says defecting to APC does not provide an “automatic” shield against corruption prosecution. The post Why Buhari’s appointees,...
  9. Buhari to declare N/Assembly seminar on corruption open President Muhammadu Buhari, will Tuesday declare open a two day seminar aimed at formulating a legislative framework for the anti-corruption...
  10. President Buhari Resubmits Magu’s Name President Muhammadu Buhari has once again submitted the name of Ibrahim Magu, the current acting chairman of the Economic and...

< YOHAIG home