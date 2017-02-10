Crippled Man Molested By Soldiers In Onitsha Rewarded By KOKUN Foundation (Pics)

The disabled man that was molested in onitsha by two soldiers has been rewarded by the KOKUN foundation.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-PTnI_E-4U

Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/disabled-man-molested-soldiers-rewarded-kokun-foundation-pics/

