Cross Over Night: What Are The Significance Of Going To Church Every 31st December?

Posted December 31, 2016 10:38 pm by Comments

Cross Over Night: What Are The Significance Of Going To Church Every 31st December?

In fact I’m in bar since, watching premier league games and still there watching Liverpool vs man city.
My wife just put a call through that I should make sure I’m home before 11pm so we can go to church for cross over night. Funny enough I don’t go to church, in fact I did not attend single church service or programs throughout 2016.
Lalasticlala you dey go church so? Cos I knw say seun no dey go grin

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. “Don’t Bring Stolen Money To My Church As Offering!” Sarah Omakwu, senior pastor, Family Worship Centre (FWC), Wuye, Abuja, on Sunday delivered a scathing message to those donating looted...
  2. “I’m Just Tired Of Going To Church! Is This Normal?” – Sermwell I feel going to church is just a waste of time since they are all going to be repeating themselves...
  3. Which Church Do You Attend? hapi Sunday 2all my Christian brethren, I attend Redeem Christian church of GOD, the throne of Grace, national headquarter. so...
  4. “7 Types Of People That Didn’t Go To Church Today” – Dotwillis1 One of the points below should be the reason you won’t see some people in church today… 1. The lazy...
  5. 21-Year Old Opens Fire In US Church Killing Nine Last Night Nine people have been shot to death at a historic black church in Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday night. Calling...
  6. One night. One unforgettable experience, Over 6,000 voices at the ‘Reimagine Crossover Concert’- Eko Hotel, 31st Dec., 7pm. #Reimagine2016 Every year, 6000 people converge at Eko Hotel and Suites for a night of praise, prayer and proclamations at the...
  7. Uyo Church Collapse: I Don’t Want To Be A Bishop Again – Pastor Akan, Church Owner Pastor Akan Weeks, the General Overseer of Reigners Bible Church, Akwa Ibom has stated that he is no longer interested...
  8. Checkout Kemi Olunloyo’s List Of Nigerians Going To Hell By December 31st According to controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo,Speaker Dogara, Maje, CBN Governor Emefiele and his staff, EFCC boss Magu and his cohorts...
  9. Cross River Opens Investigation Into Church Building Collapse The government of Akwa Ibom State has inaugurated an eight-man Commission of Inquiry to investigate the circumstances that led to...
  10. Muslims Worship On Church Land On Eid Day, Church Gives Free Speaker In Ondo (Pic) This is the Ramadan Prayer (Yidi), the Space used by the Muslim Community is actually own by the Church in...

< YOHAIG home