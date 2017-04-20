Cross River University Of Technology Suspends 16,000 Students Over N1.2 Billion Debts

No fewer than 16,000 undergraduates of the Cross River State University of Technology (CRUTECH) have been suspended following their inability to pay their school fees, totalling about N1.2 Billion.

By Eyo Charles, Calabar

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Anthony Owan-Enoh on Thursday signed a 15 page advertorial in a local tabloid, Nigerian Chronicle, and listed the entire names of the students across all departments in the three campuses in the state.

The statement read in parts, "Following Senate decision, only students who are not indebted or who owe not more than a semester’s fees N37,000 are eligible to sit for the forthcoming examination.

Those owing for a session’s fees N74,000 and above are by the Senate decision suspended from the University."

He said the students were given up to May 12, 2017 to pay all outstanding fees or lose their studentship, adding that students can only be readmitted upon reapplication and payment of all outstanding fees.

The statement said the total debts stands at N1,291,826,140.00.

