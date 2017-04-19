Crowd Gather As Billionaire Chairman Of Chanchangi Airlines Is Buried (Photos)

The remains of business mogul, Alhaji Ahmad Chanchangi who died this morning while being taken to a hospital in Abuja has been interred at the Bachama road cemetery in Kaduna. The corpse of the late billionaire was taken to the cemetery and laid to rest at about 1:30 pm after prayers were said at the Chanchangi mosque within the expansive family residence of the Chachangis at the Tudun Wada area of Kaduna.

The Taraba-born, Kaduna-based billionaire died along Kaduna-Abuja road while on the way to a hospital in Abuja on Wednesday morning.

He is believed to be survived by three wives and about 33 children, among whom is Rufai Chanchangi, a member of the House of representative.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/alhaji-ahmad-chanchangi-massive-crowd.html