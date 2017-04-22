Customers Groan As GTBank Grapples With Technical Issues

Close to a week now, customers of the giant Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB) have been complaining over a myriad of problems facing the bank which include closure of some of the banking channels, problems of multiple crediting and debiting etc.

To allay the fears of the customers, the bank sent messages to all its customers, notifying them of a planned maintenance scheduled to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, a day after the completion of the said maintenance, customers’ complaints remain unabated on the bank’s facebook page, with many of the customers still lamenting poor services.

If you are a Gtbank customer, kindly share your experience with the bank recently.

