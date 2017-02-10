Cute Photos Of A Wedded Nigerian Couple Who Met On BBM

These are definitely going to be one of the cutest photos you see today. This lady used to delete this fine man from her BBM but never realized he was her husband.

Today, they are happily married and already parents to a very adorable baby.

Ladies, y’all need to give that young man in your life a chance. Stop deleting him on BBM, blocking his DMs. You never can tell!!

