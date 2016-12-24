Dad Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry 56-Year-Old Man With 3 Wives In Kano (Pic)

Posted December 24, 2016 8:38 pm by Comments

It has been revealed that a Qur’anic School teacher in Kurna Babban Layi area of Kano has perfected plans to marry off his 13-year-old daughter, Bilkisu, to his 56-year-old friend.

The revelation was made by a relative of the teenager who raised the alarm on Saturday when she took the teenager to Freedom Radio office in Sharada, Kano for a media campaign against the marriage.

According to Daily Nigerian, the teary-eyed teenager revealed that she does not love the man, saying she always cried whenever the matter was mentioned.

The relative, who pleaded not to be named, said she is calling for authorities, especially Kano State governor and Emir of Kano, to intervene and abort the marriage, billed to hold Friday next week.

She said she was concerned about the kind of life the girl would live if she married a man who has three wives and many grown up children.

“The groom has three wives, many children and grandchildren. I am appealing to Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi and governor of Kano to help intervene,” he said.

She also disclosed that the father planned to marry off Bilkisu’s sister of almost the same age on the same day.

Source : http://www.tori.ng/news/49301/unbelievable-father-forces-his-13yearold-daughter.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Ex CBN Gov & Emir of Kano, Sanusi set to marry a 17 year old girl? There are unconfirmed reports that former CBN governor and current Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II is getting ready to...
  2. Afghan man forces daughter to marry 55-year old in exchange for a goat A 6-year-old Afghani girl known as Gharibgol has been sold into marriage after her father reportedly exchanged her for a...
  3. Rumours of fresh marriage unfounded – Emir of Kano The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammed Sanusi II, has dismissed as untrue reports that he was planning to marry a...
  4. 6-year-old girl in Afghanistan is forced to marry a 55-year-old man in exchange for a goat (phoros) A 6-year-old Afghani girl known as Gharibgol has been sold into marriage after her father allegedly exchanged her for a...
  5. Photos From Emir Of Kano’s Daughter, Fulani Siddika’s Bridal Shower Ahead of the wedding ceremony between the daughter of the Emir of Kano, Fulani Siddika Sanusi and her fiance, Malam...
  6. ‘Ooni’s wives can’t re-marry’ The wives of the late? Ooni of Ife, Oba Okunade Sijuwade, the Olubuse II, by tradition cannot re-marry after the demise...
  7. “Women are Not Sex Objects” FIDA Blasts Senator Ali Ndume for Saying Men Should Marry Multiple Wives   “I urge men to marry more than one wife. The first care of a woman is marriage. Men should...
  8. Eritrea trends with”All Men Must Marry 2 Wives” Story A statement which has made it way around the internet claims that men in Eritrea are being compelled to marry...
  9. “Marry Beautiful Wives For The Sake Of Your Kids” – Mr Ibu Shows Off His Kids Popular actor John Okafor,known as Mr Ibu is always flaunting his wife on social media . The actor who gushes...
  10. Female lawyers blast Ndume over call on Saraki, men to marry more wives By Ikechukwu Nnochiri ABUJA – The International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA, has berated the Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, for...

< YOHAIG home