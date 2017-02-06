Did God Send Smoke To Heal Everybody At A Pastor Chris Meeting In 1989?

When Pastor Chris ministered at Benny Hinn’s church, he spoke of a 1989 camp meeting in which smoke filled the hall and healed everyone:

In 1989, that very year, I remember we were in a camp meeting. And while we were there in this beautiful pavilion, I had many people who had come to be healed. Suddenly the glory of God was upon us in a special way. And then, smoke began to come from the ground. You know, people use smoke machines today. There was no smoke machine back then. Smoke started coming from the ground. And then, the people were screaming. "Look at that! Look at that! Look at that!" Then suddenly, from above us, it started descending as well. And then, before a few minutes, the whole place was covered with the glory of God. It was amazing. And every sick person in the audience was healed. Every one.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MAGA0Xw4FTk (the story starts around 11:00)

This is an amazing story. The visible smoke! Every case of down’s syndrome, sickle cell anemia, amputation, albinism, HIV/AIDS, etc in the entire assembly instantly cured! Every pair of reading glasses in the hall rendered useless! Anyone who witnessed it would never forget it.

Do you believe it really happened, though?

I hereby invite Nairalanders who attended the smoke-filled 1989 meeting to corroborate the Pastor’s story by telling us what they experienced.