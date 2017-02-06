Did God Send Smoke To Heal Everybody At A Pastor Chris Meeting In 1989?

Posted February 6, 2017 10:38 am by Comments

When Pastor Chris ministered at Benny Hinn’s church, he spoke of a 1989 camp meeting in which smoke filled the hall and healed everyone:

In 1989, that very year, I remember we were in a camp meeting. And while we were there in this beautiful pavilion, I had many people who had come to be healed. Suddenly the glory of God was upon us in a special way. And then, smoke began to come from the ground. You know, people use smoke machines today. There was no smoke machine back then. Smoke started coming from the ground. And then, the people were screaming. "Look at that! Look at that! Look at that!" Then suddenly, from above us, it started descending as well. And then, before a few minutes, the whole place was covered with the glory of God. It was amazing. And every sick person in the audience was healed. Every one.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MAGA0Xw4FTk (the story starts around 11:00)

This is an amazing story. The visible smoke! Every case of down’s syndrome, sickle cell anemia, amputation, albinism, HIV/AIDS, etc in the entire assembly instantly cured! Every pair of reading glasses in the hall rendered useless! Anyone who witnessed it would never forget it.

Do you believe it really happened, though?

I hereby invite Nairalanders who attended the smoke-filled 1989 meeting to corroborate the Pastor’s story by telling us what they experienced.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. 1989 recession was worse, but Nigeria survived – Fasholaa Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said that his first contact with recession was in 1989,...
  2. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Meets Pastor Benny Hinn For The First Time Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy Church met Pastor Benny Hinn for the first time in his life. This would...
  3. Throwback Photo: IBB, Shehu Yar’adua & Murtala Nyako In Makkah For Hajj, 1989 Throw Back Photo: Hajj 1989, IBB, Musa Yar’Adua And Murtala Nyako Check out this old picture that was taken as...
  4. South African Pastor Feeds Church Members Engine Oil (Photos) A prophet in South Africa, Prophet Theo Bongani Maseko of the Breath of Christ Ministries in Daveyton, has sparked outrage...
  5. Smoke detected before EgyptAir crash Smoke was detected inside the cabin of the EgyptAir passenger plane before it crashed in the Mediterranean on Thursday, investigators...
  6. RCCG: Read The Sermon Of Pastor Joseph Obayemi, Pastor Adeboye’s Successor Pastor Joseph.O. Obayemi who was a deputy in charge of Finance and a member of governing council has been named...
  7. FG Holds Southeast Town Hall Meeting In Enugu The South East Zonal town hall meeting is currently underway at the Nike Lake Resort in Enugu, the Enugu State...
  8. I have over 100 hits and I don’t smoke weed — Don Jazzy MAVINS Records big boss, Don Jazzy, born Michael Collins Ajereh has advised upcoming artistes on what to do, urging them...
  9. French Investigators Say Smoke Reported On EgyptAir Jet Before Crash An EgyptAir jet sent a series of signals indicating that smoke had been detected on board before it crashed into...
  10. ‘Smoke on board’ EgyptAir plane before crash EgyptAir flight MS804 sent automated messages signalling smoke onboard before plunging into the Mediterranean, the French aviation safety agency said...

< YOHAIG home