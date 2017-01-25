Do You Know The Meaning Of These 45 Automobile Acronyms? Check Them Out

Get confused occasionally when you see some automobile acronyms ?, we have got you covered .Yeah , we are doing acronyms today .

1. ABS

Antilock Braking System

2. A/C

Air-conditioning

3. ACC

Active Cruise Control

4. AFM

Active Fuel Management

5. ATC

Active Traction Control

6. AWD

All Wheel Drive

7. BHP

Brake Horse Power

8. CRD

Common Rail Diesel

9. CVT

Constant Velocity Transmission

10. DAC

Downhill Assist Control

11. DOHC

Double Overhead Camshaft

12. DSG

Direct Shift Gearbox

13. EBD

Electronic Brake Distribution

14. ECU

Electronic Control Unit

15. EDC

Electronic Damper Control

16. EFI

Electronic Fuel Injection

17. EGR

Exhaust Gas Recirculation

18. ELR

Emergency Locking Retractor

19. ESP

Electronic Stability Program

20. FSI

Fuel Straified Injection

21. FWD

Front Wheel Drive

22. GVW

Gross Vehicle Weight

23. HAC

Hill Assist Control

24. HID

High Intensity Discharge

25. kW

Kilowatt

26. LED

Light Emitting Diode

27. LHD

Left Hand Drive

28. LPG

Liquid Petroleum Gas

29. LSD

Limited Slip Differential

30. LWB

Long Wheel Base

31. NM

Newtonmetre

32. OEM

Original Equipment Manufacturer

33. PAS

Power Assisted Steering

34. PDC

Park Distance Control

35. RHD

Right Hand Drive

36. RPM

Revolutions Per Minute

37. RWD

Rear Wheel Drive

38. SAT -NAV

Satellite Navigation System

39. SWB

Short Wheel Base

40. SRS

Supplementary Restraint System

41. TDI

Turbo Diesel Injection

42. VGT

Variable Geometry Turbo

43. VIN

Vehicle Identification Number

44. VVT

Variable Valve Timing

……. and finally …….



45. ZEV

Zero Emissions Vehicle

By Donald3d

