Do You Know The Meaning Of These 45 Automobile Acronyms? Check Them Out

Get confused occasionally when you see some automobile acronyms ?, we have got you covered .Yeah , we are doing acronyms today .

1. ABS
Antilock Braking System

2. A/C
Air-conditioning

3. ACC
Active Cruise Control

4. AFM
Active Fuel Management

5. ATC
Active Traction Control

6. AWD
All Wheel Drive

7. BHP
Brake Horse Power

8. CRD
Common Rail Diesel

9. CVT
Constant Velocity Transmission

10. DAC
Downhill Assist Control

11. DOHC
Double Overhead Camshaft

12. DSG
Direct Shift Gearbox

13. EBD
Electronic Brake Distribution

14. ECU
Electronic Control Unit

15. EDC
Electronic Damper Control

16. EFI
Electronic Fuel Injection

17. EGR
Exhaust Gas Recirculation

18. ELR
Emergency Locking Retractor

19. ESP
Electronic Stability Program

20. FSI
Fuel Straified Injection

21. FWD
Front Wheel Drive

22. GVW
Gross Vehicle Weight

23. HAC
Hill Assist Control

24. HID
High Intensity Discharge

25. kW
Kilowatt

26. LED
Light Emitting Diode

27. LHD
Left Hand Drive

28. LPG
Liquid Petroleum Gas

29. LSD
Limited Slip Differential

30. LWB
Long Wheel Base

31. NM
Newtonmetre

32. OEM
Original Equipment Manufacturer

33. PAS
Power Assisted Steering

34. PDC
Park Distance Control

35. RHD
Right Hand Drive

36. RPM
Revolutions Per Minute

37. RWD
Rear Wheel Drive

38. SAT -NAV
Satellite Navigation System

39. SWB
Short Wheel Base

40. SRS
Supplementary Restraint System

41. TDI
Turbo Diesel Injection

42. VGT
Variable Geometry Turbo

43. VIN
Vehicle Identification Number

44. VVT
Variable Valve Timing

……. and finally …….

45. ZEV
Zero Emissions Vehicle

I hope you were enlightened guys,have any you would like to add ? , don’t forget to share and comment .

