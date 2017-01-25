Do You Know The Meaning Of These 45 Automobile Acronyms? Check Them Out
Get confused occasionally when you see some automobile acronyms ?, we have got you covered .Yeah , we are doing acronyms today .
1. ABS
Antilock Braking System
2. A/C
Air-conditioning
3. ACC
Active Cruise Control
4. AFM
Active Fuel Management
5. ATC
Active Traction Control
6. AWD
All Wheel Drive
7. BHP
Brake Horse Power
8. CRD
Common Rail Diesel
9. CVT
Constant Velocity Transmission
10. DAC
Downhill Assist Control
11. DOHC
Double Overhead Camshaft
12. DSG
Direct Shift Gearbox
13. EBD
Electronic Brake Distribution
14. ECU
Electronic Control Unit
15. EDC
Electronic Damper Control
16. EFI
Electronic Fuel Injection
17. EGR
Exhaust Gas Recirculation
18. ELR
Emergency Locking Retractor
19. ESP
Electronic Stability Program
20. FSI
Fuel Straified Injection
21. FWD
Front Wheel Drive
22. GVW
Gross Vehicle Weight
23. HAC
Hill Assist Control
24. HID
High Intensity Discharge
25. kW
Kilowatt
26. LED
Light Emitting Diode
27. LHD
Left Hand Drive
28. LPG
Liquid Petroleum Gas
29. LSD
Limited Slip Differential
30. LWB
Long Wheel Base
31. NM
Newtonmetre
32. OEM
Original Equipment Manufacturer
33. PAS
Power Assisted Steering
34. PDC
Park Distance Control
35. RHD
Right Hand Drive
36. RPM
Revolutions Per Minute
37. RWD
Rear Wheel Drive
38. SAT -NAV
Satellite Navigation System
39. SWB
Short Wheel Base
40. SRS
Supplementary Restraint System
41. TDI
Turbo Diesel Injection
42. VGT
Variable Geometry Turbo
43. VIN
Vehicle Identification Number
44. VVT
Variable Valve Timing
……. and finally …….
45. ZEV
Zero Emissions Vehicle
I hope you were enlightened guys,have any you would like to add ? , don’t forget to share and comment .
By Donald3d
https://autojosh.com/45-automobile-acronyms-and-their-meanings/
