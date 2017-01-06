“Don’t Taste Other People’s Partner If Yours Is Untouchable”

Naturally, humans are insatiable, when we have the best we still wish to have another best and on like that.

Little wonder there are more broken home this days due to cheating either by the man or the woman despite the increase in relationship counselors like many people will say.

This is not particular to a certain gender anymore like we use to have the male cheating most times in those days, women are now proving to men they can do better.

The funny thing is that those that are cheating are the ones always on the trail of their partner just because they themselves are not clean.

They love their own partner to be reserved while they perform all sorts of miracles in bed with someone else’s partner and will then come back home like saint.

They know all the moves as they are deep in the act, yet, they don’t want their partner to be tasted by someone else.

If your partner shouldn’t enjoy or be enjoyed why not just leave other people’s partner alone?

I know no matter how hard we preach some people will never listen as cheating is innate to them.

Even when they are not looked for they themselves will turn on the Searchlight as they are never satisfied with anything and neither can they endure with the little they have, they want everything in their partner forgetting no Mr or Mrs right.

You cannot swallow your cake and still have it back as cake but waste.

Learn to be loyal to your partner, you signed for better for worse, so, you don’t need to enjoy the for better together and make him/her feel the pains of the worst alone.

Even if you are cheating on your partner and your partner knows or otherwise and still loyal against all odds as he/she has accepted his/her fate, what will punish you will forever hunt you till you bite your fingers in regret.

No Mr/Mrs right, this is why marriage is for two imperfect beings coming together to submit their ego in order to make themselves perfect for just each other.

Leave other people’s partner and make your home the perfect abode

