“Don’t Taste Other People’s Partner If Yours Is Untouchable”

Posted January 6, 2017 10:38 pm by Comments

Naturally, humans are insatiable, when we have the best we still wish to have another best and on like that.

Little wonder there are more broken home this days due to cheating either by the man or the woman despite the increase in relationship counselors like many people will say.

This is not particular to a certain gender anymore like we use to have the male cheating most times in those days, women are now proving to men they can do better.

The funny thing is that those that are cheating are the ones always on the trail of their partner just because they themselves are not clean.

They love their own partner to be reserved while they perform all sorts of miracles in bed with someone else’s partner and will then come back home like saint.

They know all the moves as they are deep in the act, yet, they don’t want their partner to be tasted by someone else.

If your partner shouldn’t enjoy or be enjoyed why not just leave other people’s partner alone?

I know no matter how hard we preach some people will never listen as cheating is innate to them.

Even when they are not looked for they themselves will turn on the Searchlight as they are never satisfied with anything and neither can they endure with the little they have, they want everything in their partner forgetting no Mr or Mrs right.

You cannot swallow your cake and still have it back as cake but waste.

Learn to be loyal to your partner, you signed for better for worse, so, you don’t need to enjoy the for better together and make him/her feel the pains of the worst alone.

Even if you are cheating on your partner and your partner knows or otherwise and still loyal against all odds as he/she has accepted his/her fate, what will punish you will forever hunt you till you bite your fingers in regret.

No Mr/Mrs right, this is why marriage is for two imperfect beings coming together to submit their ego in order to make themselves perfect for just each other.

Leave other people’s partner and make your home the perfect abode

Source: http://bamisepeters.blogspot.com.ng/2016/12/dont-taste-other-peoples-partner-if.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. WATCH Uwanma Odefa’s Controversial Tips on Getting Even with a Cheating Partner According to media personality Uwanma, about 80% of men will cheat at least once in a relationship. In it she...
  2. BN Beauty: Alissa Ashley shares 3 Dos and Dont’s for the Perfect Eyeshadow application If you’re an eyeshadow learner like me then you’ll love this post. In this video beauty vlogger Alissa Ashley shows...
  3. You caught your partner cheating on Val’s Day, what’s next? Tessy had been dating her boyfriend for more than two years. On Valentine’s day, she got the ‘worst valentine surprise’....
  4. Will You Tell Your Friend If Their Partner is Cheating? Watch This Week’s Episode of ‘Toke Moments’ Have you ever told a friend that her man was unfaithful? Did it go well? On this week’s episode of...
  5. “I dont feel protected by the Police. I dont wanna die young” 19yr old tweeted a week before he was shot & killed by the Police 19-year-old Christian Taylor, a sophomore at Angelo State University was fatally shot by the police yesterday Friday August 7. He...
  6. “How To Honour Your Partner’s Need” you might be dating, living together or be happily married; no matter what stage of life you are in it...
  7. “Am I Being Cheated By My Business Partner?” Although iam still a full time student but I like to hustle when school is on break. My school is...
  8. What To Do If Your Partner Is Avoiding You? Is he or she ignoring me? When suddenly there is something wrong with your partner, when you feel everything is...
  9. “In Search Of A Decent Partner To Marry” Often times we hear the single and searching use this phrase and I tend to wonder what it means to...
  10. Lynxxx shares the ONE Thing that can stop your Partner from Cheating Music star Lynxxx is not here for the popular idea that ‘Every man cheat’. In an insightful post on Instagram...

< YOHAIG home