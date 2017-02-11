Drama As BBNaija Housemates Sing Femi Kuti’s “Sorry For Nigeria”

A serious and shameful drama happened tonight on the Big Brother Naija show. It was their usual Saturday night party and the theme was a Valentine one. The party was moving on smoothly with enough alcohol in circulation to bring the housemates out of their shells, even as the Disc Jockey, Dj Scratchmasta dished sumptuous African tunes.

However, all of a sudden this DJ trying to spice of the music played one of Femi Kuti’s controversial songs, "Sorry For Nigeria".

The instrumental to the song was already playing and the housemates were already in the moody to shout "I’m sorry, sorry oh, i’m sorry for Nigeria", when the DJ quickly realised it wasn’t the appropriate song for a show like Big Brother Naija which is meant to put Nigeria in a positive light, and he confusingly stopped the song. He couldn’t even find a replacement for the song, therefore he had to stop the entire set.

But hilariously and shamefully, the housemates who were already high from alcohol intake just kept chanting "I’m sorry, sorry oh, i’m sorry for Nigeria" while raising their glasses.

Obviously angry at the development, the Big Brother spoke suddenly from the diary room telling all Housemates to vacate the dancefloor. This never happen in previous parties. Big Brother never interfered. The parties took longer and they always ended smoothly. But this particular party came to an abrupt end!

To make matters worse, the housemates were rushed out of the party by the bouncers while trying to take drinks from the fridge to their abode. In past parties, the housemates smoothly empty the fridge, but this time around, the bouncer who was seen shortly before receiving a call, quickly came forward to block the boys from carting away alcohol. Big Brother spoke again sternly at this time that that they should just leave.

And that was the end of the House party.

