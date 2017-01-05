“Dump Bullet Proof Cars”, Orji Uzor Kalu Urges Governors

A former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the entire Nigerian political class to stop the use of bulletproof cars whether in or out of office.

Kalu urged Buhari, state governors and other government functionaries to use the money for posh bulletproof cars to provide electricity and other basic amenities for the masses.

The former governor spoke in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Tuesday, at the inauguration of a Catholic church building built by a former Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Chuka Odom, at his Okwu community in the Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state.

Kalu said as the governor of Abia State for eight years, he never used bulletproof cars because there was no reason for that.

He said, “As the governor of Abia State, I never used bulletproof cars. Even up till now, I am not using bullet proof cars. I made use of buses as governor and I am still using buses up till now.

“I don’t believe anybody can kill me except God. Instead of spending huge money on buying expensive bulletproof cars, governors should use the money and provide electricity for their people.”

In his speech, a former governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, stated that irrespective of political party affiliation, all Nigerians must support Buhari to succeed, maintaining that if the President failed, everybody had failed.

The Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, Anthony Obinna, in his comment, said the killings in Southern Kaduna were orchestrated to wipe out Christians in the country.

He warned that if the crisis was not promptly checked, it would degenerate into serious national crisis.