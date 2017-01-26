E-Money: Then Vs Now. See The Difference

Multi-millionaire and younger brother of Nigerian music star, Kcee decided to shock his followers with these throwback photos. He looks unrecognizable and different from the rich and lavish record label executive look we are accustomed to.

Where you are today does not determine where you will be tomorrow. – #It is too late to fail,we are too loaded to be empty. – #TBT ..he captioned the photos.

For those who have no idea, checkout some of his new photos below:

http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/01/these-throwback-photos-of-e-money-will.html

What do you think?

