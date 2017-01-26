EFL Cup Semi Final: Hull City Vs Manchester United At 8:45 PM
Venue KCOM stadium
Time 8.45 pm naija time
Streaming mobdro app sky sports 1
Listen on BBC radio 5 live
Follow on man utd club app.
Manchester United have won nine of their past 10 League Cup semi-final second leg matches, with their only defeat in this time coming against Chelsea in 2004-05.
Hull haven’t scored in any of their past four matches against United – their last scorer was Matty Fryatt in a Premier League clash in May 2014.
The Tigers are unbeaten in their past six home League Cup matches (won three, drawn three), scoring once in each match.
