EFL Cup Semi Final: Hull City Vs Manchester United At 8:45 PM

Posted January 26, 2017 7:38 pm

Venue KCOM stadium
Time 8.45 pm naija time grin
Streaming mobdro app sky sports 1
Listen on BBC radio 5 live
Follow on man utd club app.

Manchester United have won nine of their past 10 League Cup semi-final second leg matches, with their only defeat in this time coming against Chelsea in 2004-05.

Hull haven’t scored in any of their past four matches against United – their last scorer was Matty Fryatt in a Premier League clash in May 2014.

The Tigers are unbeaten in their past six home League Cup matches (won three, drawn three), scoring once in each match.

