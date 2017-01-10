EFL Cup Semi Final: Manchester United Vs Hull City At 9Pm

Venue … Old Trafford

Time….. 9pm Naija time.

Streaming…… Mobdro app Sky sports 1

MATCH FACTS

Manchester United have won 11 and lost none of their past 12 matches against Hull in all competitions.

Hull have won only once against United at Old Trafford – 2-0 in the FA Cup in January 1952.

United have reached the League Cup semi-final for the 14th time; only Liverpool (17) have made more.

In contrast, this is the first time Hull have reached the semi-final.

United have progressed to the League Cup final in eight of their past 10 semi-final appearances, falling short in 2004-05 and 2013-14.

Hull have lost only one of their past nine League Cup matches (4-1 v Man City in 2015), winning five and drawing three.

The Red Devils have lost only one of their past 25 home League Cup games against fellow top-flight sides, losing 2-1 against Chelsea in January 2005.

Hull have failed to score in each of their past three matches against United, losing two and drawing the other.