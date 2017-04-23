El Clasico: Real Madrid Vs Barcelona 1 – 1 – (Live)

Marcelo has described El Clasico as the game "the world stops to watch" ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Barcelona at the Bernabeu on Sunday.

Zinedine Zidane’s side head into the hotly-anticipated El Clasico clash three points ahead of their rivals at the top of La Liga with a game in hand, but Barcelona will be out to breathe new life into the title race with victory.

Real Madrid can take a huge step towards a first title since 2012 if they can claim three points against Luis Enrique’s side.

Marcelo insists his side are well prepared for the clash against Barca but thinks the race for the title will go down to the wire, whatever the result on Sunday.

"We are in good shape, but are aware that there are still many games left," the Brazilian said. "All matches are important, but in this one, it’s a clash with a direct rival.

We are coming into it well. We have a lot of enthusiasm to give joy to the fans," he added. "We are in a good moment.

"We won the last game with the help of our teammates who hadn’t played many minutes, and in the end, they went out and helped earn us the three points.

"I think we are forming a great team, we are very united and we are going forward."

