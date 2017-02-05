El-Rufai And Buratai Lay Foundation Stone For Army Base In Southern Kaduna (Pics)
Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai together with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Gen. TY BURATAI laid foundation stone for the establishment of Forward Operational military base at Kafanchan in Southern Kaduna, today.
