Emir Sanusi Arrives For A Closed-Door Meeting With Acting President, Osinbajo (Pics)
Posted February 8, 2017 4:38 pm by admin Comments
Emir of Kano, HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II has arrived for a closed-door meeting with Ag. President Osinbajo.
The details of what prompted the meeting is yet to be known
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/emir-sanusi-arrives-for-closed-door.html
Related posts:
- Emir Sanusi Arrives Maiduguri On A Condolence Visit (Photos) The Emir of Kano Muhammad Lamido Sanusi II arrived Maiduguri, Borno state to condole with the people of the state...
- Osinbajo, Ministers in closed door meeting over 2016 budget Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo Tuesday presided over a crucial meeting with some ministers at the presidential villa, Abuja. The post...
- Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Pics) Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presided over the monthly Federal Executive Meeting in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari. See photos...
- Acting President Meets with Leadership of National Assembly Behind Closed Door The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday met behind closed doors with the leadership of the National Assembly at the...
- Buhari Holds Closed Door Security Meeting With Service Chiefs President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday held a closed door meeting with his security chiefs with a view to tackling the...
- Zuckerberg Holds Closed Door Meeting With Buhari The founder and Chief Executive Officer of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg has held a closed-door meeting with the Nigerian President, Muhammadu...
- Emir Sanusi Celebrates His 55th Birthday (Photo) Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II was born into the Fulani Torodbe clan of Kano on 31 July 1961. He was crowned...
- See Photos Of President Buhari And Obasanjo After A Closed Door Meeting Today PHOTONEWS: Former President Olusegun Obasanjo after a closed door meeting with @NGRPresident Buhari today https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/757581661467009024 Nairaland...
- Checkout Pope Francis’ Reaction When He Met Emir Sanusi In Italy (Pics) The Emir of Kano His Highness M. Sanusi II, met with His Holiness Pope Francis yesterday in Assisi, Italy….The Pope...
- President Buhari And Saraki In A Closed-Door Meeting At The Villa President Muhammadu Buhari and senate President Bukola Saraki, are currently meeting at the Aso RockPresidential Villa in Abuja. Saraki arrived...
What do you think?