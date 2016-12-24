Endowed Actress, Ufedo Sunshine, Hits The Beach In A Transparent Gown (Photos)

Posted December 24, 2016 9:38 pm by Comments

Talented, endowed actress, Ufedo recently took a break to visit the beach in Lagos. The actress who just completed her multiple million Naira movie, The X-List, featuring Zack Orji, IK Ogbonna and others, was spotted catching fun at the beach in this sexy, see-through gown. Her movie, X-List is set to be premiered in cinemas in the first quarter of next year

http://www.newseveryhour.com/2016/12/endowed-actress-ufedo-sunshine-hits.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Actress Ufedo Sunshine Shows Biking Skills On The Streets Of Munich Germany (Photos) Hot Nollywood actress, Ufedo Sunshine, is presently attending the ongoing Muich Film Festival. She is the only Nigerian actress being...
  2. Photos Of Zack Orji, IK Ogbonna, Ufedo Sunshine On The Set Of “The X-List” There have been several new Nollywood movies lately, so much that cinema goers are confused in choosing which ones to...
  3. Endowed Yoruba Actress, Ronke Odusanya Storms Golden Movie Awards 2016 In Lovely Gown Nigerian Yoruba movie Actress, Ronke Odusanya, popularly known as Flakky Ididowo looks stunning at the Golden Movie Award 2016 in...
  4. Actress Destiny Etiko Flaunts Her Body In A Tight Short Gown (Photos) The actress, aside her good character interpretation in movies is also known for her raunchy photos with skimpy outfits all...
  5. “Where Is Your Bikini?”: Fan Asks Actress Daniella Okeke As She Swims In Gown Endowed Nollywood Actress, Daniella Okeke, who is currently enjoying her summer holiday at Hotel Zephyros Santorini in Greece, strangely rocks...
  6. Nollywood’s hottest virgin hits the beach in sensual outfit They call her hottest virgin in Nollywood because of the film she acted where she played a role of a...
  7. Actress Fathia Balogun Steps Out In A See-Through Gown Popular Yoruba actress, Fathia Balogun still looking pretty hot at age 47. The mother of two looked chic in a...
  8. Saudi King Hits French Beach With A Cast Of 1,000 King Salman of Saudi Arabia is expected to arrive in France yesterday for a Riviera beach holiday, bringing with him...
  9. She’s 70 & Still Got It! Goldie Hawn Hits The Beach In Black Swimsuit The 70-year-old actress who turned heads in her days proved she's still got it as she hit the beach in...
  10. Actress, Seyi Hunter, set to change beach culture with Miss Bikini pageant Nollywood actress, Seyi Hunter, has joined the ranks of entertainment people who are moving into the pageantry business as she...

< YOHAIG home