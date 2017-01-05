‘Even In Battle We Still Ball’: Nigerian Soldiers Show Their Dancing Skills (Pics)
Posted January 5, 2017 11:38 am by admin Comments
You must be wrong if you think that soldiers don’t ‘ball’.Below are photos of soldiers showing their dancing skills in the presence of a lady
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/in-battle-field-we-still-ball-show-off.html?m=1
Related posts:
- Man Shocks His New Wife With His Dancing Skills At Their Wedding Ceremony (Pics) She never expected it…. This lady was utterly shocked after her new husband unveiled himself and showcased his dancing skills...
- Cute Photos Of A Nigerian Soldier Dancing At His Wedding Aw!So cute!When you see military men,you think they won’t be romantic.I bet you they are one of the most romantic...
- Edo 2016: Oshiomhole, Obaseki show dancing skills at victory party “I am happy to be out of a job if the job is taken by Godwin.” The post Edo 2016:...
- Battle Field Photos Of Nigerian Army Counter-Terrorism Operations In The North The Nigerian army is making a lot of progress in its Counter-terrorism and Counter Insurgency (CTCOIN) operations in the north....
- Newly Recruited Soldiers In Borno Take To The Streets To Show Their “Color” (Pics) A total number of 250 former members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) -were officially integrated into the Nigerian...
- Tinubu shows off dancing skills The National Leader of the All Peoples congress Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu dancing at a function [View the story “Watch...
- Many Boko Haram members killed in battle with Nigerian soldiers – Army Spokesperson Parts of Mallam Fatori were controlled by the Boko Haram. The post Many Boko Haram members killed in battle with...
- Many feared killed, several injured as Nigerian soldiers, Boko Haram battle in Borno It is the sixth time the battalion would be so attacked in recent times, military insiders told PREMIUM TIMES. The...
- Army Denies Soldiers Are Suffering On Battle Field The press statement was released after a video of soldiers on the battle field was leaked where soldiers were seen...
- Soldiers Surround Osita Iheme ‘Pawpaw’, Confer On Him ‘New Civilian General’ (Pics) To be a celebrity is good.You can not pass unnoticed.Pictured below is star actor Osita Iheme surrounded by soldiers.According to...
What do you think?