Everton Signs 19-Year-Old Nigerian, Ademola Lookman For £11m

Everton has signed 19-year-old Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman on a four year deal for £11m.

The 19 year old England Under-20 international has scored seven goals in 25 games in all competitions for former club League One Charlton this season.

Speaking about the transfer, he said: "It feels great to be an Everton player. As soon as I heard about Everton’s interest I knew this would be the right place for me."

"Everton has a big history and I was also attracted by the manager," Lookman added.

"When you look at what he did at Southampton, and what he does with young players in terms of developing them, that was a big attraction.

"It was great playing in the Championship last season and for the last six months in League One but I feel like I’m ready to make the step up to the Premier League."

