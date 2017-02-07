Evicted Big Brother Naija Housemate, Soma, Releases His Music Video
Posted February 7, 2017
Evicted Big Brother Housemate Soma Releases Music Video
Somadina has made his first move since being evicted, and released his first music video.
What do you guys think?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=37Hm3xqp8T8
