Ex BBA Housemate, Beverly Osu Rocks Pant And Bra For Valentine. Fans React (Photos)

Posted February 14, 2017 6:38 pm by Comments

In an effort to spice up a hitherto boring Valentine’s Day, Nigeria’s top model, Beverly Osu has shared one of her ‘hot’ photos to the world.

The photo which shows the model on red bra and panty has generated so much controversy on the internet. Many people complained of how thin and sickly she looks.

Some say the photo is beautiful, but others are even scared to make public their disgust for the photo. Chai. See am for here ooo….

http://www.michaeldoosblog.info/2017/02/beverly-osu-damages-internet-with-hot.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Ex Big Brother Africa Housemate, Beverly Osu, Models In Bikini (Photos) Beverly Osu looks hot in bikini pictures. She has become a controversial figure, ever since her participation in Big Brother...
  2. Ex-BBA Housemate And Model, Beverly Osu Dazzles In Military Outfit (Photos) Ex-BBA housemate, Beverly Osu who is also a model and actress has looks stunning in military outfit.See more photos of...
  3. Pics & Video Of Ex BBA Housemate, Beverly Osu Kissing & Romancing A Woman Go Viral Former BBA Housemate Beverly Osu shared a video kissing a lady she called her girlfriend. They are kissing, holding each...
  4. Ex BBA Housemate & Actress, Beverly Osu Looks Unrecognizable Without Her Weaves Former BBA housemate and Nollywood actress, Beverly Osu is one of the finest ebony beauty in the Nigeria movie industry...
  5. Beverly Osu releases “Sad Post-Valentine” Themed Photos Model Beverly Osu is out with some new photos but there are not the usual promo photos as they have...
  6. Ex-BBA Housemate, Beverly Osu Celebrates Her 24th Birthday With These Lovely Photos The ex-BBA housemate who is now into modelling is a year older today and she shared this lovely photo below...
  7. Ex BBA Star & Actress, Beverly Osu’s “Unhealthy” Look Got Fans Worried (Pics) A photo of former BBA star and Nollywood actress, Beverly Osu at Tracy and Treasure Daniels birthday party has set...
  8. Beverly Naya just Launched her Official Website + Check out her Lovely New Photos! The very talented and beautiful Nollywood actress, Beverly Naya has joined the league of the celebrities with heir with their...
  9. Bride Rocks Pant And Bra Styled Wedding Gown (Photos) The rate of indecent dressing these day is becoming too much. Especiallyfrom ladies. Wedding Gown Worn By this Bride On...
  10. What’s Going on with Beverly Osu’s Love Life? Aww, does Beverly Osu need to write in to Aunty Bella? The Big Brother Africa star, model and actress shared...

< YOHAIG home