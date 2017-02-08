Ex Minister, Nenadi Usman, Down With Breast Cancer, Begs Court To Travel

Former junior minister of finance, Nenadi Usman has sought the approval of a federal high court in lagos to permit her travel for treatment of her breast cancer ailment.

Usman alongside the former minister of aviation, Femi Fani Kayode, Mohammed Danjuma and Jointrust dimensions nig. ltd are facing 17 counts of conspiracy,stealing and fraud to the tune of N38 billion.

Usman’s lawyer, Abiodun Owonikoko, pleaded with the presiding judge, Justice Muslim Hassan to release the defendant’s travel documents to help her go for medical treatment abroad.

http://politicsngr.com/former-min-nenadi-usman-breast-cancer-seeks-travel/

