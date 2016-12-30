Ex Miss Anambra, Chidinma Okeke, To Co-Host Slimshady Invasion Show (Photo)
Posted December 30, 2016 2:38 pm by admin Comments
Good day and compliments of the season.
A friend sent me this picture saying that the former miss Anambra will be co hosting and event in Anambra.
I contacted the organizers and they said its true.
What do you guys think?
Related posts:
- Miss Anambra Lesbian Video: See What Her Friend Wrote About Chidinma Okeke A friend of Miss Anambra, Chidinma Okeke whose viral lesbian act video flooded social media came out to defend and...
- Miss Anambra, Chidinma Okeke, Hands Over Crown Amid Sex Video Scandal (Pics, Video) Chidinma Okeke, the outgoing Miss Anambra 2015, whose sex video has gone viral on social media (See here http://www.nairaland.com/3421458/chidinma-okekes-lesbian-video-leaks) has...
- Flavour Mocks Chidinma Okeke Over Her Leaked Cucumber Sex Video. Fans React (Photo) Singer Flavour shared this photo online mocking Miss Anambra, Chidinma Okeke whose Lesb!an video was leaked to the world last...
- Leaked Lesbian Sex Video: Miss Anambra Organizers, ABS, Break Silence Compromizing Video: Miss Anambra Organizers Break Silence. The Organizers of Miss Anambra Paegent, The Anambra broadcasting Service (ABS) has, after...
- Miss Anambra sex video: Porn makers, Xvideos invites Chidinma for their next casting Following the leaked sex video of the crowned winner of Miss Anambra 2015 competition, Chidinma Okeke, and the alarming controversies...
- Miss Anambra Wins 40th Edition Of Miss Nigeria Beauty Pageant (Photos) Miss Anambra got the highest votes via likes on Nairaland here http://www.nairaland.com/3522652/photos-miss-nigeria-2016-contestants#51984574 After days of hot but healthy competition, Miss...
- Police Arrest Guys That Leaked Chidinma Okeke’s Lesbian Video (Photos) As shared by Martin…. ‘THE GANG BLACKMAILING UNIZIK GIRLS A seven man syndicate of young guys who specialize in blackmailing...
- Miss Carmelita Walks Out Of Stage As Contestants Fight Over Crown At Miss Diplomacy It was indeed a night of Beauty and controversy in Miss Diplomacy Nigeria Beauty Pageant which was held yesterday in...
- Why we honoured ex-Miss Anambra despite sextape scandal – Miss Diva Award “Chidinma didn’t have to meet any criteria to receive this award”. The post Why we honoured ex-Miss Anambra despite sextape...
- Miss Anambra Sex-Tape: Police Denies Arresting Suspects Behind Leaked Video The Enugu State Police Command has refuted claims it arrested a group of men allegedly behind the leaked lesbian Compromizing...
What do you think?