Ex Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria, Isabella Ayuk, Looks Gorgeous In New Photos
Posted January 28, 2017 11:38 pm by admin Comments
Here are recent pictures of Ex Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria, Isabella Ayuk.
Isabella won the MBGN pageant in 2012.
She still looks good. She shared her new pictures via Instagram.
Also check out her pic when she won the crown.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BPz4mlMAWg0/?hl=en
