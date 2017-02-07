Extension Date Not Stated On President Buhari’s Letter Of Extension – Senate

According to TVC News Senior Correspondent, Sumner Shagari Sambo, the senate has acknowledges receipt of letter of extension from President Muhammadu Buhari, at a briefing today as it says extension date was not stated in it.

The Senate also reportedly says Buhari’s letter cannot be indefinite though it did not specify a duration for the extension sought by the President.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/according-to-tvc-news-senior.html

