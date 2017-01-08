FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 – 0 (Live!)

John Terry and Kurt Zouma both make their returns to the side following injury, in the Frenchman’s case after 11 months out.

There is plenty of experience in the side selected by Antonio Conte although he does give starts to Michy Batshuayi up front and two Chelsea Academy graduates Nathaniel Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Peterborough make three changes from their draw at Scunthorpe on Monday. Lee Angol replaces cup-tied Junior Morais up front and Leo Da Silva Lopes and Tom Nichols also come in.

Chelsea:

Begovic, Zouma, Terry (c), Cahill, Ivanovic, Fabregas, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Pedro, Batshuayi, Willian.

Subs: Eduardo, Azpilicueta, Aina, Kante, Moses, Hazard, Diego Costa.

Peterborough:

McGee, Smith, Bostwick, Tafazolli, Hughes, Forrester (c), Nichols, Lopes, Maddison, Edwards, Angol.

Subs: Tyler, Taylor, Ball, Inman, Chettle, Binnom-Williams, Samuelsen.

The referee is Kevin Friend

