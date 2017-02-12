Fans React To The Death Of Singer Eric Arubayi
Posted February 12, 2017 5:38 pm by admin Comments
Friends and fans have continued to react to the death of singer Eric Arubayi.
See screenshots from his instagram page.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BPVnrPzhF0M/?hl=en
Related posts:
- Singer, Eric Arubayi, is dead Gospel singer and the 3rd runner up at the maiden edition of the West African Idol, Eric Arubayi, is dead....
- Eric Arubayi shines with “My Everything’’ West African idol runner up, Eric Arubayi is set to hit the music industry by surprise after tying the knot...
- Authors, fans react to Buchi Emecheta’s death [View the story “Authors, fans react to Buchi Emecheta’s death” on Storify] The post Authors, fans react to Buchi Emecheta’s...
- Extremely sad news! West African Idols star Eric Arubayi has died Just received an extremely sad news this evening. West African Idols 2007 runner-up, and gospel artist, Eric Arubayi, has died....
- Fans react as Tiwa Savage shares incomplete pic of son Apparently disturbed by the manner at which iconic singer, Tiwa Savage has kept the public in suspense having refused to...
- Singer Simi Talks About Her Small Chest, Fans React (Photo) Best Female vocalist in the just concluded Headies Award, Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye, known as Simi, upload a photo on her...
- Fans React To Falz And Simi’s New Picture I think I will have to agree with the Fans here…they do look good together. Some people think Even better...
- Fans React As Man Grabs Actress Anita Joseph’s Butt In Viral Photo The actress shared the slutry photo on her IG page, which saw different reactions from her fans… http://www.certifiednaija.com/2016/10/man-grabs-anita-joseph-butt-in-viral.html?m=1 Nairaland...
- Fan Calls Waje ‘Ugly’ For Going Bald. Singer Replies (Pictured) Rnb Singer Waje shared a picture on her instagram page where she went “BALD” for a theatre display…But for obvious...
- Singer Jemiriye Shares Bum Short Photo & Writes “Keep The Sabbath Holy”, Fans React Nigerian US-based Singer, Songwriter, Performing Artiste, Jemiriye shares a sexy photo of herself in bum shorts this morning and captioned...
What do you think?