Fashola Inspects Ongoing Emergency Repair Of Kaduna-Abuja Expressway (Photos)
Posted February 11, 2017 11:38 am by admin Comments
Below are photos of Fashola inspecting the ongoing emergency repair of Kaduna – Abuja Expressway on Friday, 10 February 2017.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/fashola-inspects-ongoing-emergency.html?m=1
Related posts:
- Fashola Inspects Ongoing Construction Of Oyo-Ogbomosho Expressway (Photos) Babatunde Fashola, Minister for Power, Works & Housing, visited and inspected Oyo-Ogbomosho Expressway yesterday following the official flag-Off of resumption...
- Fashola Inspects Ongoing Construction Of 215MW Power Plant In Kaduna (Photos) Fashola is really out to shame his critics.Hon.Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN today Wednesday July...
- Fashola Inspects Ongoing Rehabilitation Of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway Below are photos of Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN, Area Manager, Setraco Nigeria Limited, Mr...
- Photos Of Accident That Occurred Along Kaduna-Abuja Expressway An Amiloaded Reader travelling through the Kaduna-Abuja expressway just sent me this accident scene few minutes ago. In his words;...
- Governor Nasir El-Rufai Inspects Kaduna Airport Terminal Construction (Photos) Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Sunday, January 29th took an inspection tour of the ongoing construction of Kaduna Airport terminals and...
- Fashola Inspects Ikeja Transmission Station, Lagos (Photos) Minister of Power, Works and Housing , Babatunde Fashola INSPECTS THE TCN IKEJA WEST 330/132 KV TRANSMISSION STATION AYOBO, IPAJA...
- Fashola Inspects Rehbilitation Of Lagos Ring Road Bridge & 3rd Mainland Bridge Below are photos of Hon.Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN during an inspection tour of the rehabilitation...
- Fashola Inspects Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Rehabilitation Motorists and commuters plying the long bridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway have begun to experience some relief as the...
- Fashola Inspects Azura-Edo 2000MW Project (Photos) Minister of Power,Works and Housing,Babatunde Raji Fashola inspected Azura-Edo 2000MW Project whose construction began 05/01/2016, Phase 1, 450MW near completion....
- Governor Fayose Inspects Ongoing Construction Of Kings Market, Ado Ekiti (Photos) The Executive Governor Of Ekiti State, Governor Peter Ayodele Fayose, Yesterday inspected the ongoing ultra mordern Oja-Oba (Kings Market) in...
What do you think?