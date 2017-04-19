Fayose Climbs Ladder To Inspect Ongoing Flyover Construction (Photos)
WORKING IN PROGRESS
Governor Ayodele Fayose on an assessment tour of the site of the ongoing flyover project in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday 19/04/2017.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/fayose-climbs-ladder-for-road.html?m=1
