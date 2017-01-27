Fayose Kneels On The Alter, Prays For Nigeria At Apostle Suleman’s Crusade (Pics)
Ekiti state governor Ayo Fayose got emotional as he prayed for Nigeria with Apostle Johnson Suleman of The Omega Fire Ministries World wide at his 2-day crusade in Ekiti state. The governor Ekiti State governor who foiled an attempt btate Services (DSS) to arrest the pastor over "inciting" comments -went down on his knees as he prayed fiercely and seriously for the country with the congregates at the event…
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/gov-fayose-gets-emotional-as-he-prays.html
