Fayose Rocks NYSC Cap, Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos)
See Gov Fayose dancing with this Corps member at the NYSC Camp, Ise-Emure, Ekiti State during the Dinner/Farewell Party for 2016 BATCH B Stream II Corps members today.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/fayose-dancing-with-nysc-member-at-2016.html
