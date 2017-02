Boutique owner launches hunt for a customer that stole N100k cash and an iPhone from her shop at Surulere, Lagos. The boutique goes with the IG handle, @poshrawyaltyboutique. See what they posted below



See image scenes from the CCTV camera, below

watch video below



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VHj8Od1xBfU

Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/boutique-owner-launches-hunt-for.html