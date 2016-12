A female suicide bomber this morning detonated IED at the Kasuwan Shanu cattle market, Maiduguri Borno state.Only the suicide bomber was killed in an attack.Her accomplice was apprehended after her IED vest refused to explode.

See graphic photos from the scene below

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/female-suicide-bomber-attacks-cattle.html?m=1