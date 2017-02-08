Femi Adesina: “I Don’t Lie, No Matter What, Even As A Spokesman”; Nigerians React

Special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Mr Femi Adesina has received a backlash from Nigerians on twitter for claiming to have been a truthful spokesman.

This came after he tweeted "Some folks would rather be lied to. But they won’t get it from this spokesman. An eternal commitment to the truth, no matter what.God rules"

