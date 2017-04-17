Femi Fani-Kayode & His Wife Dedicate Their Son, Aragorn At COZA Church (Photos)

Fani Kayode & his wife Precious yesterday dedicated their son Aragorn to our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ COZA Church,Abuja.FFK took to social media to share the news and wrote….

‘Our beautiful son Aragorn was dedicated to Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ at COZA Church in Abuja yesterday. Congratulations son. 
A great day indeed. And it all happened on Resurrection Sunday. What a blessing! 
Proud of both you and Mama. You are my strength, pride and joy. God bless you forever’

